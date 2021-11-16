Reinaldo Rueda revealed the reason for James Rodríguez’s downfall in the Colombian National Team

James Rodríguez received a terrible news that puts him in doubt in the face of the confrontation of the Colombian National Team against Paraguay.

November 15, 2021 23:42 hs

James Rodríguez is back in the center of the scene after Reinaldo Rueda revealed that he suffers a low mood in the Colombian National Team after receiving bad news from his relatives.

Al Rayyan’s attacking midfielder surprised fans after revealing the news of the death of his grandmother Rosa Myriam Gómez, an important part of his life that he knew how to raise and advise throughout his life.

Faced with this situation, Reinaldo Rueda ended up sending him a heartfelt message through the press conference prior to the match against Paraguay for the fourteenth round of the Qatar 2021 Qualifiers.

“It is natural that James is beaten. It is the loss of a special being for him. He told me, the grandmother raised him because of his mother’s work. We accompany him and he has our solidarity,” said the Cali-born.

Regarding the possibility of his being present, Rueda surprised his followers: “Let’s hope he will overcome it, it is not easy, it is a great void that not even time heals, but that is the reality. Hopefully at the moment in which It is resolved that he is here to play and motivates him, pay a tribute or a tribute, I hope he has a good game, which he can offer to the national team and that everyone knows, his leadership, that synergy he has with the players. “

The Colombian national team will face Paraguay at home with the aim of establishing themselves within the direct qualification zone for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the fight for fourth place with Chile and Uruguay.