Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James signs exclusive deal with Kohl’s – WWD – EzAnime.net

Kohl’s continues its strategy of adding more high-profile labels and reinvigorating its merchandising mix.

Kohl’s will reveal today that it is partnering with Reese Witherspoon’s company, Draper James, to launch Draper James RSVP, an exclusive capsule collection. The line will be introduced in February in 500 Kohl’s stores, with an expanded presence with Sephora at Kohl’s in 300 stores and on kohls.com.

Designed to bring contemporary southern flair to Kohl’s customers, the collection will feature feminine dresses, structured blazers, jumpsuits, blouses and button-down cardigans, as well as seasonal skirts, rompers and capris. Key looks include floral shirt dresses with puff sleeves, midi wrap dresses, buttonhole blouses and rompers, lapel neck blazers, and paper bag shorts. Retail prices range from $ 44- $ 98 and sizes range from XS to XXL.

A sketch by Draper James RSVP at Kohl’s.

“When we carefully make the decision to add a new brand to our unique portfolio, it is critical that the product line not only addresses one voice, but also provides significant differentiation to our current assortment. This is definitely the case for Draper James, ”said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “Reese has done a beautiful job of creating a brand that builds on a foundation of classic American style, infused with a southern charm that is relevant, feminine and pretty. We look forward to providing access to this brand to both our current and new customers.

A Draper James RSVP sketch for Kohl’s.

Witherspoon launched Draper James in May 2015 as an online brand. The Draper James signature line is currently sold on draperjames.com, as well as four independent stores in Nashville, Lexington, Ken., Atlanta, and The Galleria in Houston. The Draper James line ranges from $ 30 for accessories to $ 250 for select dresses. In September, Draper James said he had partnered with Lands’ End to add sleepwear, nightwear, household items and pet products to the mix. As reported, last month Draper James and the Hermitage Hotel, Nashville, unveiled a new staff wardrobe, custom designed by Draper James exclusively for the hotel.

“We have been fortunate to have introduced Draper James to a wonderful and loyal group of customers to date, but with our expansion to Kohl’s, we are excited about the opportunity to bring Draper James’s unique southern style to millions more customers throughout. the whole country. Reese Witherspoon said. “We think Kohl’s customers will love how our clothing helps women feel confident, modern, and paired with beautiful, easy-to-wear transition pieces from our collection.”

At the collection’s launch in 2015, Witherspoon told WWD: “One of our principles is ‘no apologies’. Like what’s wrong with being pretty? That went out the window a long time ago. In the south there is a lot of color, prints, tradition, traditional fabrics such as plaid, plaid, stripes. There is definitely also the feeling that what you wear makes you feel better, especially if you wear colors, prints or cheerful things.

The label’s name is borrowed from those of his maternal grandparents Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon.

Kohl’s has been pursuing a strategy to incorporate more high-profile labels. Recently launched national brands at Kohl’s include Sephora, Eddie Bauer, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Lands’ End and Cole Haan. About 200 Sephora outposts are expected at Kohl’s this fall, and by 2023, Sephora will be in at least 850 Kohl’s stores.

Store space for Draper James RSVP will vary, but will include various accessories. Draper James RSVP will be available at all stores that also carry Sephora at Kohl’s. In these stores, Draper James RSVP will appear prominently in a space adjacent to Sephora, an area directly behind Sephora in the Kohl’s store, dedicated to a rotating collection of seasonal brand assortments.

As Kohl’s reboots for Sephora, the retailer highlights its new offerings and emphasizes active and casual fashion, Kohl’s key points. For example, Calvin Klein launched intimate, basic and lounge underwear at Kohl’s, and was also introduced to sportswear and men’s underwear retailer Tommy Hilfiger. Some of Kohl’s women’s collections include Simply Vera Vera Wang, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West and Gloria Vanderbilt.

Michelle Gass, CEO of Kohl’s, said she seeks to go beyond the traditional dynamic between brand retailers and wholesalers.

“I like to talk about the brands that we actually carry as partners rather than relationships with suppliers,” Gass said last August. “It’s about business partners coming together. We are better together than apart.

Earlier this year, Gass said it was taking the opportunity to “redistribute all of our categories” for optimization while “reducing the size of other categories, such as jewelry and accessories.”

“There is more to come,” he said last March. “We are going to have a carefully selected portfolio of brands. We are elevating and transforming our portfolio of brands to meet our new vision. Everything will be completely connected. The Kohl’s store will have all the wonderful things you love about the warm and welcoming Kohl’s experience, but then we’ll get even more ambitious.

For the second quarter ended July 31, Kohl’s revenue increased 30.5 percent to $ 4.4 billion from $ 3.4 billion. Net income was $ 382 million, up from $ 47 million a year earlier, when the pandemic kept buyers closer to home.

Kohl’s will report third-quarter earnings on Thursday.

