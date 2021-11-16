Ranking Netflix in Spain: Top 10 of the most watched movies of today Monday, November 15

Get the most out of your leisure time. Instead of wasting it searching for the best movies, use the tools this streaming platform gives you.

Netflix has a list with the best of its cinematographic offer, where they are ordered according to the preference of the users. The most interesting thing is that this ranking updates in real time. Instead of wasting your time, take advantage of your previous minutes to make yourself something to eat.

Surely many of them you have already seen, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! These are the 10 most searched movies in Spain:

1. Red alert

When Interpol sends out a “Red Alert”, it means that Police departments around the world must be on the alert to catch the most wanted criminals. All alarms go off when a reckless robbery unites the best FBI agent (Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gadot & Reynolds). A coincidence that will make the unpredictable happen.

2. Bad Boys for Life

The Miami Police Department and its elite AMMO team attempt to bring down Armando Armas, head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded assassin with a vicious and polluting nature. He is engaged in cartel work and is sent by his mother, Isabel, to kill Mike.

3. How hard is love!

An unfortunate in love Los Angeles girl falls in love with an East Coast guy over a dating app and decides to surprise him for Christmas, only to find out she’s been cheated on. But the object of her affection actually lives in the same city and the boy who cheated on her offers to set them up if she pretends to be his girlfriend during the holidays.

Four. Yara

Obsessed with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl, a determined attorney goes to great lengths to find out the truth. Based on a real case.

5. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

6. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation

Our favorite monster family embarks on a luxury cruise ship so Drac can finally take a break from providing a vacation to the rest at the hotel. It’s a smooth sailing for Drac’s gang, as the monsters indulge in all the onboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball and exotic excursions, to catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes that Drac has fallen in love with the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all monsters.

7. 7 prisoners

To offer a better life to his family in the country, Mateus, 18, accepts a job at a São Paulo landfill for his new boss, Luca, but finds himself trapped in the dangerous world of human trafficking.

8. A father for Christmas

Four confronting sisters take a crash course in how to achieve good family harmony when their estranged father shows up unexpectedly at their elegant mansion for Christmas.

9. The harder will be the fall

Outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has been released from prison, so he rallies his gang to hunt down Rufus and seek revenge.

10. Two parents for unequal

Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have teamed up to offer their children the perfect Christmas. This new team is put to the test when Dusty’s grumpy dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-loving and cuddly dad (John Lithgow) arrive to turn the holiday season into complete chaos. Sequel to “Parents for unequal.”

Hopefully we’ve got you excited about this roundup of the most viewed movies. Go ahead and discover them on Netflix!

The truth is that the hours of the day will not be enough so that the fans of the cinematographic productions can see so many hours of good films. We all know that Netflix is ​​an expert at streaming blockbusters, which are the object of worship around the world.

Do not be left behind and follow us on this journey through the seventh art.