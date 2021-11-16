Qualcomm to supply chips for BMW autonomous cars

Reuters.- Qualcomm Inc said on Tuesday that German automaker BMW will use its chips in its next generation of driver assistance and autonomous driving systems.

San Diego-based Qualcomm is the world’s largest supplier of mobile phone chips, but it has been diversifying its business, with more than a third of its chip sales coming from sources other than phones.

Qualcomm’s announcement of the deal with BMW came ahead of an investor presentation in which it was expected to provide further details on its strategy.

A BMW spokesperson said the new chips would be used for its car series. Neue klasse whose production will start from 2025.

Automotive chips are a key growth area for Qualcomm, which supplies chips for infotainment systems instrument panels to companies such as General Motors Co.

But the company has also been working to challenge its industry rivals Nvidia Corp and Intel Corp in supplying chips that power driver assistance computers.

