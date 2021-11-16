Price of the dollar today, November 15, this is how the peso is quoted

Today Monday, November 15, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.6122 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report available from Banxico, the peso has an exchange rate of 20.5519 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso was quoted in the foreign exchange market as usual, since every day of the year there are operations without distinction for holidays.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.5519- Sale: $ 20.5519

: Buy $ 20.5519- Sale: $ 20.5519 HSBC : Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22

: Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 21.03

: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 21.03 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.89- Sale: $ 20.79

Buy: $ 19.89- Sale: $ 20.79 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.40- Sale: $ 20.80

Buy: $ 19.40- Sale: $ 20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.80 – Sale: $ 21.55

Buy: $ 18.80 – Sale: $ 21.55 IXE: Buy: $ 19.40- Sale: $ 20.80

Buy: $ 19.40- Sale: $ 20.80 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.20

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.20 Monex: Buy: $ 20.21 – Sale: $ 21.21

Buy: $ 20.21 – Sale: $ 21.21 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.48

Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.48 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Santander: Buy: $ 19.59 – Sale: $ 21.12

Buy: $ 19.59 – Sale: $ 21.12 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.11 – Sale: $ 21.12

Buy: $ 20.11 – Sale: $ 21.12 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 21.30

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 63,799.2 with a downward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.44 pesos, for $ 27.65 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.