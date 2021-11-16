Prepare ‘Tata’ Martino three changes and modification to line of five

The strategist plans to send ‘Tecatito’, Luis Romo and ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez to the bench for Tuesday’s duel against Canada

Gerardo Martino, technician of the Mexican team, there was nothing satisfied with the actions of El Tri in the second half of the duel against the United States last Friday, for which he prepares three changes in the starting XI, as well as a modification of the system to line of five defenders.

According to information confirmed by ESPN, the ‘Tata’ Martino worked this Monday morning, still on the synthetic turf court at his disposal in Indianapolis, with a 5-2-3 system in which Jorge Sanchez, on the right, and Jesus gallardo, on the left, are the lanes, and in which Jesus Manuel Corona goes to the bank.

Martino plans a series of moves for the match against Canada. Imago7

This medium was able to confirm that El Tri would face Canada with the following starting box: Guillermo Ochoa in goal; Jorge Sánchez, Julio Domínguez, Johan Vásquez, Néstor Araujo and Jesús Gallardo on defense; Edson Álvarez and Héctor Herrera in the double pivot in the middle court; Orbelín Pineda, Raúl Jiménez and Hirving Lozano in attack.

As he ‘Tecatito’ Corona like Luis Romo and Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez, highly criticized in the 2-0 defeat last Friday against USA, go to the bench, but Gallardo and Herrera, other players pointed out by the specialized press and fans for their low level in Cincinnati, retain their place in the starting XI.

After practicing this morning in Indianapolis, unlike Canada who had to cancel his training because of the heavy snowfall in Edmonton, the Tricolor He is planning to take a charter flight from Indianapolis to Edmonton, although the temperature of -10 degrees and snowfall in this Canadian city would not only cause the cancellation of the field recognition at Commonwealth Stadium, but even some problem to travel by plane due to weather conditions .