Pokémon Unite is updated to version 1.2.1.12 – Nintenderos

After the launch of the mobile version, news with a new trailer and more along with a message with the arrival of Spanish and other information, in addition to adjustments in several playable characters, now we bring more news for Pokémon Unite.

In this case, we have learned that a new patch is already available on Nintendo Switch and mobiles with a download size of 10 MB. This seems to correct an error of the value of the Special Attack of Alola Ninetales, as well as other settings. You have them below:

Error correction

Changes in specs

Text corrections

Remember that Pokémon Unite is a team fighting strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free download game with cross-platform connection function for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team matches. During the game, players will have to cooperate with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while They try to score more points than the opposing team within the time limit.

