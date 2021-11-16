‘Pleasing’, the line with which Harry Styles bets on genderless cosmetics

It is no secret to anyone that Harry Styles is one of the artists of this generation who most promotes the fight to break down the gender barrier. On several occasions we have seen him wear a skirt (even in a controversial cover for Vogue, in November of last year), and now he is giving something to talk about again, after unveiling his new beauty brand for both sexes.

It is about ‘Pleasing’, a line of cosmetics with which the British singer ventures into the world of ‘beauty’, as other celebrities such as Jennifer López, Rihanna and Alicia Keys have already done. The proposal of the former One Direction member includes a wide variety of nail polishes and skin care products, which can be used by both women and men.