‘Pleasing’, the line with which Harry Styles bets on genderless cosmetics

It is no secret to anyone that Harry Styles is one of the artists of this generation who most promotes the fight to break down the gender barrier. On several occasions we have seen him wear a skirt (even in a controversial cover for Vogue, in November of last year), and now he is giving something to talk about again, after unveiling his new beauty brand for both sexes.
It is about ‘Pleasing’, a line of cosmetics with which the British singer ventures into the world of ‘beauty’, as other celebrities such as Jennifer López, Rihanna and Alicia Keys have already done. The proposal of the former One Direction member includes a wide variety of nail polishes and skin care products, which can be used by both women and men.
The Perfect Polish Set is the name of the brand’s nail paint kit, made up of four colors: two pearl white tones, a bluish black and a bubblegum pink, all with shiny finishes. To complete the manicure, it also proposes a series of stickers in the form of letters.
Regarding skin care products, we find The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum, an antioxidant and brightening serum that can also be used as a makeup primer, and The Pleasing Pen, a ‘roll on’ that can be applied both on the lips, to hydrate and repair them, as well as on the eyes, in order to reduce the signs of fatigue in the contour area and improve dark circles.
At the moment, the products can be purchased through the pleasing.com website, with prices ranging from $ 20 to $ 65. Would you buy them?