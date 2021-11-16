Pjanic, removed from the Bosnian national team after being caught smoking and drinking

Midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who belongs to Barcelona and is on loan to Turkey’s Besiktas, is in the midst of a scandal, as photographs of him smoking and drinking with friends were made public.

After the match that the Bosnian national team lost at home 1-3 to Finland, Pjanic left the field to boos for his performance, a situation that was aggravated by the appearance of some photographs the night before the game in which the player is seen in a bar smoking ‘shisha’ and drinking.

Pjanic goes to Beşiktaş after passing through Barcelona @Besiktas

Due to this situation, although at the moment there is still no official statement from the Bosnian Federation, various local media report that Pjanic has been removed from the national team and was not called up for the match on Tuesday, November 16, against Ukraine. .

Pjanic is a Barcelona footballer, but this season he was loaned to football in Turkey after not entering into the plans of coach Ronald Koeman, who never gave him continuity.