Piercing! Spanish actress says goodbye to her fans, she has two months to live

MADRID SPAIN.-“See you in heaven” were the harsh words with which Isabel Torres placeholder image He said goodbye to his fans by confessing that he only has two months to live.

“My last video …”, he described the title of the video that was posted on his Instagram account. “I’ve had a little more bone metastasis,” he explained.

After telling this, her best friend, who has been taking care of her at home, added that “let’s see if I get over it and if not, life is that capricious,” she said after remembering that one of her friends had just passed away. cousins.

The also television presenter thanked her fans for their support.

“It’s only for that, that I love you very much, you don’t know what hurts me. The pain is the worst I have, but hey, it’s what it is. I wanted to say hello to everyone who is greeting me right now, but I can’t “she said, laying back on the bed in pain.

“It hurts a lot, it hurts a lot, a lot, a lot, but hey is what it is. I wanted to thank you for everything you have done for me and that life is so beautiful and you have to live it,” he said.

The state of health of the Canary Islands is delicate, since the lung cancer that it suffers has spread to the whole body in an irreversible way.

