Phil Spencer: Do the math, Xbox Game Pass is sustainable

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

The debut of Xbox Game Pass and its growth have surprised the industry and the players, especially because an important part of the value it offers to the user is the possibility of playing Xbox Game Studios titles on day 1, that is, those that in preconditions would cost $ 60 or $ 70 USD. However, this has also raised doubts in some sectors that see in the service the benefits of the subsidy and the possibilities of operating despite losing money, nothing new for Xbox and Microsoft, but it seems that it is not like that and Phil Spencer assured it.

Xbox boss says Game Pass is sustainable

Today, the whole day has been dedicated to Xbox and it is not for less, because the Microsoft brand turned 20 years old and threw the house out the window with great news, such as the immediate launch of the multiplayer of Halo Infinite and the new, and latest, backward compatible game group. Hence, all kinds of content will be launched as part of the celebration and one of them was an interview with Phil Spencer by Stephen Totilo, a journalist from Axios, where the topic of Xbox Game Pass was touched and if it is profitable.

Related Video: BITS – Microsoft’s Best Exclusive is Xbox Game Pass

Phil Spencer pointed out that with Game Pass they are not burning money

According to Phil Spencer, you don’t need to rave about whether or not Game Pass is worth it from a business model point of view: “They could do the math on Game Pass. I guess you don’t know how many subscribers we have or how much is paying for each one of them, but you can take good information and literally just do the math on what we think Game Pass could eventually be and has a place in a part of the business. But, absolutely, Game Pass is sustainable. “

On the other hand, the head of Xbox pointed out that as it is at the moment, Game Pass has full justification within the business and strategy of Microsoft’s games division and assured that they are not “burning money”: “it is not the only thing that is growing on Xbox. It is not the only focus of the division, and as a standalone it is very sustainable as it stands today. I know there are a lot of people who like to write that we are burning money right now for a future with gold in the end. No, Game Pass is sustainable at the moment as it is and continues to grow. “

Stay informed, in LEVEL UP.

Source