Phil Spencer confirms the Elder Scrolls VI exclusivity on Xbox

As most of you will know by now, today is the 20th anniversary of Xbox, an event that will be held via streaming starting at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) and that of course, Xbox Generation will be covering in its entirety.

This event has been planned as an Xbox celebration, so it is not ruled out, even though it has already been hinted that there will be no new announcements, that some new information is dropped on some of the titles already announced.

Phil Spencer talks about the growth of Xbox and comments on the exclusivity of The Elder Scrolls VI

During an extensive interview with the UK’s GQ media, Xbox head Phil Spencer along with part of the Xbox team spoke at length about the company’s present, past and future history.

From the growth of Xbox and its internal studies in which about 10 billion dollars were invested, through the creation of Game Pass, and making some emphasis on the weight that many of these decisions, no matter how small, can be crucial for the future of the company, however small they may seem. This is something that is relevant when mentioning the one-year delay of Halo Infinite and how they handled it:

“I don’t like how we did it,” he admits. “I don’t like that we have shown the game, and talked about its launch alongside the consoles (Series X | S). And after a month we have moved its release date “

Likewise, what attracts the most attention in the interview, especially because it is something about which there were suspicions but nothing 100% confirmed, is the exclusivity of TES VI on Xbox, on which the article read the following: “It has been confirmed that Starfield, arguably the biggest game of 2022, is coming to Xbox and PC only. Spencer says he sees it the same for The Elder Scrolls VI. In their eyes, Xbox is the whole experience. Xbox Live. Game Pass. Cloud Gaming. Friend lists. Saved games.“

It is not to punish other platforms, because I firmly believe that they can all continue to grow. But the purpose of being to have it only on Xbox, is because I want to be able to bring the complete package of what we have. And that would be true when I think of The Elder Scrolls VI. That would be true when I think of any of our franchises.

Said exclusivity surely does not prevent the game from being on PC as they imagined, but without a doubt that this would confirm that any other console was out of the equation. If you are interested in reading the extensive interview in full, you can access it through this link.