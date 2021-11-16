Pfizer authorizes generic version of its medicine against COVID-19

The pharmaceutical Pfizer, reported that it will allow generic manufacturers to manufacture their experimental pill against COVID-19 in 95 low-income countries; this under the license agreement with the international public health group Medicines Patent Pool (MPP).

Under this license, the group endorsed by the United Nations (UN), sublicense generic drug manufacturers to make their own versions of the pill that Pfizer will sell under the Paxlovid brand.

The Pfizer pill reduced the hospitalization and death of adults at risk of serious illness by 89% in clinical trials, potentially saving many lives.

This medicine will be used in combination with ritonavir, a medicine against HIV which is already manufactured in a generic way.

Pfizer says this new method will be ready by the end of 2021. (Photo: Special)

The agreement is an exceptional one, as the pharmaceutical company recognizes the need for effective treatments that reach millions of people soon in order to save lives.

“We are excited to have another weapon in our arsenal to protect people from the ravages of COVID-19.”Said Charles Gore, Executive Director of the Medicines Patent Pool.

Near to 53% of the world’s population will have access to this medicineSince the 95 countries in this agreement are several of the poorest and with the largest population.

“We believe that oral antiviral treatments can play a key role in reducing the severity of COVID-19 infections (…) We must work to ensure that all people – regardless of where they live or their circumstances – have access to these advances”Said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

Pfizer could not meet the needs of all these countries, so it will waive royalties on sales. This while the COVID-19 disease remains classified as a public health emergency.