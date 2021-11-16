Pfizer authorizes generic version of its medicine against COVID-19

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0
21

The pharmaceutical Pfizer, reported that it will allow generic manufacturers to manufacture their experimental pill against COVID-19 in 95 low-income countries; this under the license agreement with the international public health group Medicines Patent Pool (MPP).

Under this license, the group endorsed by the United Nations (UN), sublicense generic drug manufacturers to make their own versions of the pill that Pfizer will sell under the Paxlovid brand.

The Pfizer pill reduced the hospitalization and death of adults at risk of serious illness by 89% in clinical trials, potentially saving many lives.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here