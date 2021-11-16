Pelé celebrated Lewis Hamilton’s “wonderful performance” at Brazilian GP

Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pelé’ expressed his admiration for the seven-time world champion of Formula One Lewis hamilton and celebrated his “wonderful performance” at the Brazilian Grand Prix, which was imposed on Sunday.

“A wonderful performance. A glorious day for you, how much for us Brazilians. It is very good to see a pilot from Formula One raise our flag on the podium. Thank you for being who you are, “wrote the 81-year-old, for many, the best soccer player in history, on his Instagram profile.

Along with the message, he published a photograph in which he exhibits one of the shirts he used with the selection of Brazil, dedicated to the English driver of the team Mercedes.

“For Lewis. We are world champions. From friend Pele“wrote the soccer legend.

After a weekend full of problems, Hamilton he won at the Interlagos circuit in São Paulo after starting tenth and extended his record of victories in the premier class of motorsport to 101.

In Sao Paulo, he relegated the Dutch to second place Max verstappen (Red bull), who continues to lead the championship, but now with a 14-point lead, with three rounds to go to the end of the season.

After passing the finish line, Hamilton stopped to ask a fan for a Brazilian flag, which he showed on his way to the pits and then took to the podium, in a gesture that drove fans into delirium and remembered the deceased Ayrton senna, great idol of the English and who used to celebrate his victories in the Formula One.

