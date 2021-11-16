Oswaldo Sanchez reveals the reason why Memo Ochoa does not speak to him

Oswaldo Snchez, exporter of the mexican national team He spoke about his relationship with the goalkeeper of America, Guillermo Ochoa and how was that they distanced themselves due to a misunderstanding.

The legendary goalkeeper of Santos revealed that it all happened in a match of the Mexican national team in 2010, which was disputed in the Comarca Lagunera against North Korea, and in which Ochoa had a mistake, which caused Snchez, as a joke, to pretend to want to enter the field to take up his position.

“I did not know that the camera was taking me and I was with Chato Rodríguez, with Gordo Becerra, Peln Carlos Ochoa who got along well with them in Santos. The box next to it was from Matas Vuoso, there was Cloroformo Padilla and Salvador Mariscal, football and boxing people. We were with the total party in Torren because the national team had never been to play and they told me: Little does it make you want to get in? Are you wrong or not?

“I tell him, ‘they pull him from the outside, I think he moved’. I’m debating with him, a glass part separated us, and he tells me, ‘Little does it make you want to get in?’ and I say yes it occurs to me to do so with the sack, and there he takes my camera and they say ‘Oswaldo makes fun of Memo’ “, realt Oswaldo for TUDN.

Oswaldo pointed out that before his relationship with Ochoa was good, However, despite the fact that the current head of the Mexican team does not want to talk to him, he always respects his “hierarchy” and assured that he wants to do well.

“Memo I don’t have the need to make fun of you and I never will because we were colleagues in the profession and somehow I broke the relationship with Memo and me because perhaps he believed that I was making fun of me and I cannot make fun of a classmate neither then nor now nor ever. I wanted to clarify it because many people have asked me, “he added.

