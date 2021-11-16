One in three under the age of 30 would be inspired by ‘influencers’ for their aesthetic medicine treatments

MADRID, Nov. 16 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Half of those under 30 years of age would undergo cosmetic treatments to improve their physical appearance and avoid the signs of aging, looking, in 33 percent of cases, on ‘influencers’ or public figures when obtaining references , as pointed out by the data from the latest study conducted by Top Doctors.com.

“Social networks significantly influence the demand for cosmetic surgeries, because the content is audiovisual, because it is exposed to the evaluation of much more people and content from more people is consumed, among them ‘influencers’, models, actors and actresses. So many women, and also men, seek to look like them.

“The use of photographic filters also makes them want to be ‘improved’, although we always warn of the importance of realistic expectations,” said Dr. Alexo Carballeira, a plastic surgeon.

On the other hand, the Top Doctors study points out that 4 out of 10 people have undergone this type of cosmetic treatment, and up to 23 percent of those who have not yet done so, would. The lack of necessity and fear, both of the intervention and the result, are the main brakes of the remaining 37 percent who claim not to consider this type of intervention.

Likewise, the experts of the platform assure that, although 95 percent of aesthetic medicine treatments are still performed by women today, this trend varies in the case of surgeries, with 20 percent being male patients who undergo to them.

Thus, the average age is decreasing, although it depends on the type of treatment. While in facial surgery he is around 50 years old, in body and breast surgery he drops to 30, as indicated by the data of Dr. José María Franco, plastic surgeon and member of Top Doctors, who also points out that the expense Average in his clinic is around 600 euros, “being facial aesthetics treatments with botox or hyaluronic acid the most demanded”.

10% OF RESPONDENTS REPENT THEIR TREATMENTS

When it comes to undergoing this type of treatment, 50 percent of those surveyed say they go to an expert recommended by a friend or acquaintance, 20 percent consult their doctor about which specific professional to go to, and 16 percent look at information on the Internet.

All of this has the consequence that the patient remains unsatisfied or mistrusts this type of intervention. The Top Doctors study shows that 10 percent of those who have undergone this type of intervention regret it, and 7 percent would not repeat the experience.

To prevent this from happening, according to the Top Doctors platform, it is important to carry out a physical, but also a psychological analysis of the patient to analyze what they are looking for when they go to request surgery.

“The possibility that the patient wants to find a solution to problems of a social or personal nature, or even that it may be psychiatric disorders such as dysmorphophobia, should be ruled out, that is, patients who continually worry about their body and facial image for some defect, whether real or imaginary, “explains Franco. “Ultimately, you must analyze whether it magnifies the problem and your ‘physical complaint’ is disproportionate, and find out what your expectations are in this regard.”