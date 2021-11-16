Ohio sues Meta for “cheating” with Facebook algorithm

The state of Ohio filed a lawsuit against Goal, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, for “fooling” users with the algorithm of their social networks.

As reported in a statement by the Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost, the company’s files leaked to the press in the so-called “Facebook papers” suggest that Goal, before Facebook, would have misled the public opinion and investors in relation to the operation of its algorithm.

According to the complaint, between April and October of this year, Facebook and its top executives “violated federal Stock market by deliberately misleading the public about the negative effects their products have on the health and well-being of children ”.

One of the revelations of the papers of Facebook That most controversy has generated has been that the company has, for a long time, internal studies that determine that Instagram is especially “toxic” for teenagers, since it aggravates the problems that one of each three girls has of his body image.

In the lawsuit, the Ohio Attorney General of the Republican Party notes that in the working documents of the company admit that they are not actually doing what they publicly say they are doing to improve safety and promote wellness through their platforms.

According to the writing, since the newspaper The Wall Street Journal began to publish information prepared from these documents in September, the value of Meta’s shares, then Facebook, it was devalued $ 54.08 per security in one month, which generated losses of more than 100 billion dollars to investors.

The logic of the demand, therefore, is that if Facebook and their managers had been transparent about the operation and effects of their products, investors could have taken informed decisions and, potentially, avoid these losses.

Thus, the attorney general assured that with the complaint seeks to return lost value to investors and force Meta to undertake “significant reforms” to ensure that it does not mislead the public about its internal practices.

With information from EFE