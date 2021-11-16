Nstor Araujo, Martino’s main change to face Canad

Lto mexican national team will measure this Tuesday to its similar of Canada on Edmonton, in a game that now has much greater significance for El Tri after the defeat to the United States, and in the spirit of improving for this meeting, the technician Gerardo Martino will order some important adjustments in your headline scheme.

BRAND Claro could know that the coach of Tri resort to Nstor Araujo as its main modification in the lower part, so the sacrificed would be Julio Csar Domnguez. In this way, the center will be composed of the Celta player himself and Johan Vsquez.

Another of the positions that will be under analysis of coach Martino will be the right back, in which the change of Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodrguez by Jorge Snchez; in the same way, in the midfield nothing strange would be that Luis Romo gave up his place to Andrs Guardado or Carlos Rodrguez.

The Mexican team will only have a few minutes to recognize the field where they will face Canada, one in which they have never played a match and which will have the climate issue as the main advantage for the locals.

