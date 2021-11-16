Noah Syndergaard and Angels agree for 1 year and $ 21 million

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a one-year, $ 21 million contract pending a physical, sources told ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Tuesday.

Syndergaard had received a qualifying offer of $ 18.4 million from the New York Mets.

He missed most of the last two seasons when he returned from Tommy John surgery in late September. The 29-year-old right-hander made two starts, pitched just two innings and allowed two runs and struck out two.

Syndergaard, an All-Star in 2016, was initially aiming for a comeback in June, but his rehab progression was slowed by a sore elbow that caused him to get pulled over in late May for a while and then a positive test at the end of May. COVID-19 in late August.

Before his return, Syndergaard had last pitched in a major league outing on September 29, 2019. He tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in spring training in March 2020 and underwent surgery on Tommy. John that same month.

Syndergaard, the top pitcher in the majors since his arrival, arrived in 2015 and helped the Mets reach the World Series that year. He goes 47-31 with a 3.32 ERA in 121 career games (120 starts), all with New York.

Associated Press contributed to this report.