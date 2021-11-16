No one wants to take Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s warnings about a planet-killer comet seriously in the new Don’t Look Up trailer

When it is not yet a week after the premiere of Red Notice, Netflix is ​​already gearing up for the debut of its next big movie: Don’t look up.

But while the most recent film of The Rock with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds was defined by its commitment to action and protagonists, Don’t look up wants to stand out in another way. After all, although this film has a lot of well-known figures as part of its cast, its premise is quite different and seeks to mix humor with a critical look at our world.

In general terms Don’t look up revolves around the story of two scientists (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) who discover that a dangerous comet is approaching the Earth. However, their warnings are not heeded by the authorities and they will have to embark on a media tour to try to raise awareness about the danger our planet faces.

In that sense, the new trailer revealed by Netflix maintains that this film would be “Based on real events that have not yet occurred.”

Don’t look up It was directed by Adam McKay (Vice) and, without further ado, you can watch his trailer here:

Don’t look up (or Don’t look up as it will be known in Latin America) will feature performances by Lawrence, DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Tomer Sisley, Kid Cudi, Rob Morgan and Matthew Perry.

The premiere of this film is scheduled for December 24 on Netflix.