No more backwards compatible Xbox 360 or Original Xbox titles

Yesterday we had a very exciting Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration Event. In just 30 minutes of streaming, Microsoft managed to perfectly transmit all the sensations achieved during these years with its fans, at a time when (with the total absence of the figure of Don Mattrick) the brand reviewed its trajectory from solemnity , but also from the proximity to the user. And therefore, it was also time to talk about backward compatibility.

One of the most celebrated news of the Xbox One era was the arrival of backward compatibility with Xbox 360, where every week we jovially received waves of titles that worked on the then new generation. But with the arrival of Xbox Series X | S that rhythm stopped completely, as it was time to work so that all Xbox One titles were directly backward compatible in the new generation. However, there was a promise from Jason Ronald, who is responsible for the new machine: “We will return to this work later.”

The Last Backward Compatible

The surprise of receiving 76 new backward compatible titles from Xbox 360 and the original Xbox was capital, but an important detail also went unnoticed: This batch would be the last we will receive. Simply, there will be no more additions to the list of backward compatible titles, which is now closed. This was stated in the Xbox Wire article itself, Peggy Lo, the person in charge of the backward compatibility on Xbox:

As we continue to focus on preserving and enhancing the artistic side of games, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games into the catalog of the past due to licensing, legal and technical issues.

The justification is very clear, they have continued to pursue more possibilities, but there are many conditions that prevent working on more old titles and making them backward compatible. So we are left with this latest batch, which is huge and on the other hand, excited to see that the FPS Boost can also be applied to Xbox 360 titles, opening another range of possibilities to enjoy them again.