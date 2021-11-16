Nintendo unveils its Cyber ​​offers for Black Friday: up to 75% in more than 1000 games in the Nintendo Switch eShop – Nintenderos

Arjun Sethi
Nintendo has just started its Black friday announcing offers of up to 75% in more than 1000 games from the Nintendo Switch catalog, all of them available in the hybrid’s eShop.

You can access them through the tweet from below:

We also leave you with the most outstanding offers from the press release:

Qualification

Editor

Discount

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm

Nintendo

33%

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Nintendo

33%

Tony Hawk’s ™ Pro Skater ™ 1 + 2

Activision

Four. Five%

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

Larian studios

30%

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Nintendo

33%

Tetris® Effect: Connected

Enhance

33%

Crash Bandicoot ™ 4: It’s About Time

Activision

40%

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD PROJEKT

fifty%

Hotline Miami Collection

Return Digital

fifty%

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

iam8bit

40%

Cities: Skylines – Nintendo Switch ™ Edition

ParadoxInteractive

75%

Sonic Colors: Ultimate

SEGA

25%

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of a Lost Past – Definitive Edition

Square enix

fifty%

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

WB Games

55%

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

Yacht Club Games

30%

FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch ™ Legacy Edition

Electronic arts

30%

We remind you that these offers will be active from this Thursday, November 18 at 3:00 p.m. (peninsular time) and will be active until Thursday, November 30 at 23:59.

What do you think? Will you make a special purchase? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments!

Source: Press release

