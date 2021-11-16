Nintendo reveals its Cyber ​​offers for Black Friday: up to 75% in more than 1000 games in the Nintendo Switch eShop – Nintenderos

Nintendo has just started its Black friday announcing offers of up to 75% in more than 1000 games from the Nintendo Switch catalog, all of them available in the hybrid’s eShop.
You can access them through the tweet from below:
Nintendo’s “Cyber Offers” promotion is here again! #eShop! It starts on November 18 and includes discounts of up to 75% on more than 1000 games of #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/IV70AMn9WH
– Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) November 16, 2021
We also leave you with the most outstanding offers from the press release:
|
Qualification
|
Editor
|
Discount
|
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm
|
Nintendo
|
33%
|
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|
Nintendo
|
33%
|
Tony Hawk’s ™ Pro Skater ™ 1 + 2
|
Activision
|
Four. Five%
|
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
|
Larian studios
|
30%
|
Pikmin 3 Deluxe
|
Nintendo
|
33%
|
Tetris® Effect: Connected
|
Enhance
|
33%
|
Crash Bandicoot ™ 4: It’s About Time
|
Activision
|
40%
|
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|
CD PROJEKT
|
fifty%
|
Hotline Miami Collection
|
Return Digital
|
fifty%
|
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|
iam8bit
|
40%
|
Cities: Skylines – Nintendo Switch ™ Edition
|
ParadoxInteractive
|
75%
|
Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|
SEGA
|
25%
|
DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of a Lost Past – Definitive Edition
|
Square enix
|
fifty%
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
WB Games
|
55%
|
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
|
Yacht Club Games
|
30%
|
FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch ™ Legacy Edition
|
Electronic arts
|
30%
We remind you that these offers will be active from this Thursday, November 18 at 3:00 p.m. (peninsular time) and will be active until Thursday, November 30 at 23:59.
What do you think? Will you make a special purchase? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments!
Source: Press release