Nintendo reveals its Cyber ​​offers for Black Friday: up to 75% in more than 1000 games in the Nintendo Switch eShop – Nintenderos

Nintendo has just started its Black friday announcing offers of up to 75% in more than 1000 games from the Nintendo Switch catalog, all of them available in the hybrid’s eShop.

You can access them through the tweet from below:

Nintendo’s “Cyber ​​Offers” promotion is here again! #eShop! It starts on November 18 and includes discounts of up to 75% on more than 1000 games of #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/IV70AMn9WH – Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) November 16, 2021

We also leave you with the most outstanding offers from the press release:

Qualification Editor Discount Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm Nintendo 33% New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo 33% Tony Hawk’s ™ Pro Skater ™ 1 + 2 Activision Four. Five% Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition Larian studios 30% Pikmin 3 Deluxe Nintendo 33% Tetris® Effect: Connected Enhance 33% Crash Bandicoot ™ 4: It’s About Time Activision 40% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt CD PROJEKT fifty% Hotline Miami Collection Return Digital fifty% Ori and the Will of the Wisps iam8bit 40% Cities: Skylines – Nintendo Switch ™ Edition ParadoxInteractive 75% Sonic Colors: Ultimate SEGA 25% DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of a Lost Past – Definitive Edition Square enix fifty% Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate WB Games 55% Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Yacht Club Games 30% FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch ™ Legacy Edition Electronic arts 30%

We remind you that these offers will be active from this Thursday, November 18 at 3:00 p.m. (peninsular time) and will be active until Thursday, November 30 at 23:59.

What do you think? Will you make a special purchase? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments!

Source: Press release