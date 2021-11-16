Nintendo has 7 nominations in the Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees in all categories – Nintenderos

We leave you here with nominees for each category at The Game Awards of this year, highlighting the nominees published by Nintendo:

Game of the Year:

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Best Direction:

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Best Narrative:

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction:

  • The Artful Escape
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratcchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Best Soundtrack:

  • The Artful Escape
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

Best Sound Design:

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Game for an Impact (to create a change):

  • Before your eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory: A colerful tale
  • Life is Strage: True Colors
  • No longer home

Best Indie Game

  • 12 minutes
  • Death’s door
  • Inscryption
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Loop Hero

Best Game in Progress

  • Apex legends
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact
  • Call of Duty: Warzone

Best Mobile Game

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legend of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Marvel’s Future Revolution
  • Pokemon UNITE

Best Action Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry II
  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal

Best Action / Adventure Game

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychouats 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Best Role Playing Game

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster hunter rise
  • Scarlet nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise

Best Fighting Game

  • Guardians of the Night – Kimtesu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Hinokami
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Melty blood
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Shodown

Best Family Game

  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party: Superstars
  • New Pokemon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • Warioware: Get It Together!

Best Strategy or Simulation Game

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Racing Game

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders republic

Content Creator of the Year

  • Dream
  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • Grefg

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Knockout City
  • It Takes Two
  • Monster hunter rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Most Anticipated Game

  • Elden ring
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon: Forbidden West
  • The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Starfield

Having said all this, we remind you that you can vote on this link.

