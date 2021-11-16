Nintendo has 7 nominations in the Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees in all categories – Nintenderos

We leave you here with nominees for each category at The Game Awards of this year, highlighting the nominees published by Nintendo:
Game of the Year:
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best Direction:
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
Best Narrative:
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best Art Direction:
- The Artful Escape
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratcchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
Best Soundtrack:
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
Best Sound Design:
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Game for an Impact (to create a change):
- Before your eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A colerful tale
- Life is Strage: True Colors
- No longer home
Best Indie Game
- 12 minutes
- Death’s door
- Inscryption
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Loop Hero
Best Game in Progress
- Apex legends
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Call of Duty: Warzone
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- Legend of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel’s Future Revolution
- Pokemon UNITE
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
Best Action / Adventure Game
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Psychouats 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best Role Playing Game
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster hunter rise
- Scarlet nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Best Fighting Game
- Guardians of the Night – Kimtesu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Hinokami
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty blood
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Shodown
Best Family Game
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party: Superstars
- New Pokemon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Warioware: Get It Together!
Best Strategy or Simulation Game
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Racing Game
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders republic
Content Creator of the Year
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- Grefg
Best Multiplayer Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- It Takes Two
- Monster hunter rise
- New World
- Valheim
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden ring
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
Having said all this, we remind you that you can vote on this link.