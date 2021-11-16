Nintendo has 7 nominations in the Game Awards 2021: complete list of nominees in all categories – Nintenderos

We leave you here with nominees for each category at The Game Awards of this year, highlighting the nominees published by Nintendo:

Game of the Year:

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Direction:

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Best Narrative:

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction:

The Artful Escape

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratcchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Best Soundtrack:

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

Best Sound Design:

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Game for an Impact (to create a change):

Before your eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A colerful tale

Life is Strage: True Colors

No longer home

Best Indie Game

12 minutes

Death’s door

Inscryption

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Loop Hero

Best Game in Progress

Apex legends

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Call of Duty: Warzone

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

Legend of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel’s Future Revolution

Pokemon UNITE

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best Action / Adventure Game

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychouats 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Role Playing Game

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster hunter rise

Scarlet nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Best Fighting Game

Guardians of the Night – Kimtesu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Hinokami

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty blood

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Shodown

Best Family Game

It Takes Two

Mario Party: Superstars

New Pokemon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Warioware: Get It Together!

Best Strategy or Simulation Game

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Racing Game

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders republic

Content Creator of the Year

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

Grefg

Best Multiplayer Game

Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

It Takes Two

Monster hunter rise

New World

Valheim

Most Anticipated Game

Elden ring

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon: Forbidden West

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Having said all this, we remind you that you can vote on this link.