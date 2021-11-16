Nicole Kidman confesses: ‘I wish I had more children’ | News

At 54 years old Nicole Kidman She has what surely many people want: a successful career in Hollywood, a loving husband, and children whom she loves. However, there is a desire that the actress could not fulfill, and it has to do precisely with her side as a mother. The star of Big Little Lies has confessed that she regrets not having more children, although she is grateful for having crossed her path with Keith Urban, father of his only biological daughters. “I wish I had more children, but I didn’t have that option”, he confessed in an interview for the Australian edition of Marie Claire magazine, a space where he assured that “I would have loved 10 (children)”However, he did not elaborate on the reasons why he did not seek to have more babies. “But it’s okay. I have become the mother of other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I am a godmother of 12. I love being a mother, I love children and everything they say, ”admitted Nicole. “They are peculiar, funny, without filters. And then you can see them grow up and put them on their way, “continued the actress, who is the most loving mother to Sunday, 13 and Faith, 13 and 10 years old respectively, as a result of her marriage to Urban. In addition to these girls, Nicole is the mother of Connor and Pretty, whom she adopted during her marriage of nearly 11 years to Tom cruise. The actress is usually very reserved about the lives of her older children, and has rarely spoken about them publicly. “Bella lives on the outskirts of London”, revealed to Vanity fair in April 2019, further detailing that her eldest daughter was happily married. “You know, she really feels more English. We live there because of Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady ”, he said at the time. Faced with the constant curiosity of the public and the press about this aspect of her personal life, Nicole explained in November 2018 the reason for her discretion about the life of Connor and Bella. “I have to protect those relationships. I know that I would give up my life for my children because it is my purpose. They are adults. They are capable of making their own decisions. They have made the decision to be Scientologists and, as a mother, my job is to love them.“, he then said in an interview with Who Australia.