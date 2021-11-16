Nicole Kidman and the most flattering outfits for women over 50

Nicole Kidman intends to show us the suits more modern but that preserve the classicism in all their garments. This note is dedicated to all women over 50 looking for suits but don’t know which one to keep. We help you!

The Australian actress has stood out for her choice of suits on the red carpet and that is why we take it as a reference for this exclusive note for women over 50 years old.

Adding a bright blazer to black pants can totally change the look. Photo: Pure Wow

For those looking for a costume ideal for Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve, we recommend this Nicole Kidman. As you can see, the shapes are extra classic, but she adds the modern with the silver sequin blazer and the black tie over her white shirt. The pants you choose can be darts, tailored or skinny to go with the whole wave of the set.

If you don’t like the idea of ​​a tie very much, you can try a bow, bow or just your white shirt with the first buttons detached. Lastly, don’t forget your heels!

Another option at night is this one presented by Nicole Kidman. Photo: Pinterest.

Another option that you can choose for these end of the year parties or for an important event is something similar to this costume black of Nicole Kidman. The actress opted for skinny pants and a blazer with beaded embroidery to give the look more prominence.

If you’re over 50 years old, we recommend you go for a tight blazer like the actress’s and not baggy, since as the years go by, the woman’s body tends to opt for a square figure that we can avoid with a good choice of garments that have a neckline suitable as the V neckline and that fits in the waist area to achieve the hourglass silhouette.

The ideal suit for women over 50 is this one from Nicole Kidman. Photo: Jacketars.

Do you want to go to the office with a costume? Then go for an option similar to the one he proposes Nicole Kidman: Black tailored trousers, turquoise shirt, black tie, beige vest and blazer. A choice that you can wear even with black or beige sneakers and look perfect from head to toe in your work.

Nicole Kidman dares to confirm that the costume It will be the most sought after outfit for these parties for the women over 50 years old.