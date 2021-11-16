Neymar will miss the “classic” against Argentina due to injury

Neymar could miss two more games, including the Champions League when PSG play Manchester City. Photo: Reuters

Neymar will not play this Tuesday the South American classic between Argentina and Brazil for the qualifier for the Qatar World Cup 2022 for finding “pain” in a thigh, reported this Monday the Brazilian Federation (CBF).

“After training this morning, Neymar he complained of pain in the adductors and left thigh (…) Due to the fact that no additional tests could be carried out, the technical staff decided to preserve the player, who will not travel with the (Brazilian) delegation to San Juan ”, western Argentina , to play the South American classic for the fourteenth date of the World Cup, explained the CBF.

If studies confirm an injury, the PSG player could also miss Saturday’s game against Nantes for the French league and, above all, that of the November 24 for the European Champions League against Manchester City.

NeymarThe 29-year-old has lived with various injuries since joining PSG for the 2017-2018 season.

Nor could he play with his national team in the 2019 America’s Cup, which Brazil won at home, due to an ankle injury suffered days before the start of the continental tournament in a friendly match.

Brazil, which achieved its qualification last Thursday six dates before the Qatar World Cup 2022, leads the South American qualifier undefeated with 34 points from 12 games, with eleven victories and one draw; Argentina escorts him with 28 units.

Both teams have their match on the sixth date suspended, last September in Sao Paulo, due to invasion of the playing field by Brazilian health authorities shortly after the start of the game. FIFA has yet to make a decision on the incident.

Argentina “scratching” the World Cup pass

While the Argentina of Lionel Messi wants to take this Tuesday the step that is missing to enter the Qatar World Cup 2022 against the classified against Brazil, who lost the star Neymar through injury at the last minute, in another version of the South American classic.

The stage will be the Bicentennial Stadium in the city of San Juan, a thousand km west of Buenos Aires. The passion to see the stars overflowed the box office and in a short time 25 thousand tickets were sold out.

Neymar’s surprise loss occurred this Monday after training in which “he complained of pain in the adductors and left thigh,” as reported by the Brazilian Federation (CBF) when informing that as a precaution, the player will not travel with the delegation from his country to San Juan.

On the Argentine side, Messi It is the number set to enter the field. The Argentine DT Lionel scaloni He said that “the other day he was well on a physical level (victory against Uruguay 1-0), but we decided that the best thing was for him to play for a few minutes (20) so that he could feel good feelings”.

“It is confirmed that he is going to play, we hope he is well,” Scaloni said at a press conference at the training ground south of Buenos Aires.

Both teams are toned. Verdeamarela has just secured a ticket to the World Cup by defeating Colombia 1-0 and Albiceleste overcame a tough test against Celeste in Montevideo.

The clash, for date 14, “has all the characteristics of a great world football classic, with incredible quality players on both teams, a lot of history and rivalry,” said Brazilian right-back Danilo.

The other close antecedent is that Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa América-2021 final at Maracana with a goal from Ángel Di María.