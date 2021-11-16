Neymar, ruled out for the classic against Argentina in San Juan

Neymar, outside the game against Argentina in San Jua

Finally on tuesday there will be no duel in San Juan between Lionel messi and Neymar. The figures of Paris Saint-Germain will not be found in the classic between Argentina and Brazil at the Bicentennial stadium, since the “10” of the Canarinha he dropped out for the match for the fourteenth date of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

A few hours into the trip to San Juan, the Brazilian idol suffered a left thigh injury and will not play the South American superclassic, which was later confirmed by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Neymar spoke with coach Tite about the ailment, and since Brazil is already qualified for the World Cup, his presence is no longer necessary, even in the case of a duel against Argentina. It is possible that Neymar also thinks about arriving recovered for the important match that PSG will have to play in England on the 24th of the current one against Manchester City for the Champions League, and based on this he decided to preserve the player, who will travel to Paris early on Wednesday .

The Brazilian team trained on Monday with a view to the duel against Argentina with four possible variants. Without Neymar, his replacement would emerge between Vinicius Júnior, the Real Madrid player, or Philippe Coutinho.

In this context, a possible formation of Brazil to play against Argentina in the stadium of the Bicentennial would be with Alisson; Danilo, Éder Militão, Marquinhos and Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred and Lucas Paquetá; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha and Vinicius or Coutinho).

