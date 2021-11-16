New Xbox Game Pass game announced for early December

Today was announced a new game for Xbox Game Pass that will arrive at the beginning of December. It is about Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector that will arrive at the Microsoft service on December 2. Black Lab Games’ hit turn-based strategy game launched on PC earlier this year. On this same date it will reach the past and new generation of consoles. In addition, the console version has an updated user interface and a new control scheme, as you would expect.

On Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector You will take command of an army of Blood Angels while the famous chapter of angry Space Marines faces the terrifying Tyranids. For fans of this series, it is certainly great news that this is the new game for Xbox Game Pass.

New game for Xbox Game Pass

The single player campaign of this new game for Xbox Game Pass is set in the aftermath of the Devastation of Baal. Sergeant Carleon and company purge the tyranid infestation on Baal Secundus with the help of the Primaris Marines, who make their debut in the video game. Publisher Slitherine has said that the new DLC for this game will be out in the coming months, starting with the first of two packs on December 2 for both console and PC, adding new elite units.

These are the Assault Terminators and the Sanguinary Guard. The Assault Terminators have the Deep Strike ability, while the Sanguinary Guard have a jump pack. The second DLC pack adds the Hatchling Lord to Tyranid elites and the Hive Guard.