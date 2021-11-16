Netflix: The movie that will make you question a father’s true love: it cost 50 MILLION dollars and is the MOST VIEWED in Mexico

More than a year after the pandemic due to Covid-19, people have spent prolonged amounts of time at home, and most have taken the opportunity to do things that perhaps in the last they could not, such is the case of learning a new cooking recipe, exercising, or watching series and films.

In this sense, most agree that during the pandemic and the confinement After the health crisis, they increased the amount of time they spent in front of the television looking for the best content through media platforms. streaming.

Netflix versus the competition

Under this panorama, Netflix has established itself as one of the platforms with greater demand by users globally, this thanks to the fact that bet for constantly renewing their productions.

Since the pandemic arrived and people they locked up In their homes, new platforms have been born and others such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus or Paramount + have been strengthened; Nevertheless, Netflix continues in the list of the most requested before the competition.

A tape that you should not miss on Netflix

According to the review specialized, this is one of the best tapes in the Netflix catalog, this because the message it has for the spectators has stood out since year 2017 that was released.

It is a production that cost 50 million dollars and that the giant of streaming considered necessary within its catalog because it is a comedy which has positioned itself as one of the global favorites, and it is about “Daddy’s War 2”.

As the name implies, this is the sequel to the film “Daddy’s War”, and is interpreted by Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg and John Lithgow, and according to the description on Netflix, this is a tape irreverent and crazy with a theme related to Christmas.

It is precisely under this argument that it unites it with the Christmas season and with a great plot that this tape has been positioned within the Top 10 of the most viewed movies in Mexico this November 15, 2021.

This is one of the most watched films in Mexico today. Photo: Special

It is worth noting that this film is the sequel to his film homonymous; however, it is not essential to see the first part to understand it.

What is “Daddy’s War 2” about

This because its plot invites the viewer to let themselves be carried away by each of its scenes full of comic situations and even uncomfortableas it follows the story of Brad, a man that he lives a perfect life with his wife and two children; However, he is the stepfather of the kids and although he strives to become the best dad for them, the truth is that Dusty, the biological father, will appear in their lives and will not bring anything well.

And to Brad’s little good humor, his wife’s ex-partner is the complete opposite of him, so soon weather Brad will feel a feeling of inferiority and both men will start to compete for the affection of the children, since both are their parents; however one is biological and the other does not.

However, this history It is full of surprises and despite the fact that in this second part Brad and Dusty have an alliance to raise the children, the truth is that it will be seen threatened because each one’s parents arrive at Christmas.

However, what could happen in the family after the arrival one of the oldest ones will put on a tightrope everything that Brad has built since he faced the problem of finding the ex-husband of his current wife.