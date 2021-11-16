Netflix Movies and Series: Releases in December 2021 | Famous

Netflix movies premiering in December 2021
Pete (Michael Urie) is a young man who is fed up with his family judging him at the holidays for not having a partner, so he convinces his longtime best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to accompany him home for Christmas.
The film stars Jennifer Coolidge as Aunt Sandy. It is a romantic comedy in preparation for the holidays. It hits the platform on December 2.
‘ Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas’
Following the Christmas theme, in December Netflix will release a special Shaun the lamb film, in which Timmy, one of the friends of this famous animal, is mistakenly lost in the midst of the holiday frenzy.
Perfect to see with the family. Available from December 3.
Sandra Bullock will play a woman who has just been released from prison, but whom society refuses to forgive for her past.
This Netflix movie will be released on December 10, 2021.
Fabietto is a young man who lives in Naples in the 80s. He dreams of being a footballer, but a family tragedy will make him change his mind and pursue the cinema.
You can see this tape on Netflix from December 15, 2021.
One of the most anticipated Netflix movies before the end of the year. Two astronauts (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) must warn the entire world of the approach of a meteorite that will destroy the Earth, but few people take them seriously.
It will also feature other stars such as Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Chris Evans, Meryl Streep and others. It will arrive on December 24th.
To close the year, Netflix will bring a psychological drama that follows a woman (Olivia Colman) who, during a vacation, meets a family with a little girl and, by watching them, relives her own past as a mother. It’s Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut. It will premiere on December 31.
Series that will premiere on Netflix in December 2021
‘The paper house’, part 5 volume 2
‘ The Witcher ‘, season 2
The adventures of Geralt de la Riva will continue to captivate his fans in the second installment of this fiction starring Henry Cavill. Available from December 17.
‘Emily in Paris’, season 2
Glamor, haute couture and misunderstandings with French culture will follow Emily’s (Lily Collins) lead in the series’ second round of episodes. On this occasion, he will have many episodes in Saint-Tropez, the French Riviera of France. Its release date is December 22, 2021.
The new season of the most famous karate series of all time will arrive on Netflix on December 31 of this year.
