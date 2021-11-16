Neither America nor Chivas: Carlos Vela negotiates his arrival at a European club and leaves Liga MX aside

Carlos Vela ranks as one of the most desired players from Mexico to hire, but he could not be seduced by any of the Liga MX.

Carlos Vela received the interest of a club in Europe for the following season and the Liga MX clubs that positioned themselves such as Club América and Chivas de Guadalajara to take over his record failed to get his services.

The Mexican striker gave hints of what his next destination will be after his relationship with LAFC in the MLS ends definitively and thus give rise to a new destination in his career as a professional soccer player.

The interest of La Liga Santander institutions, such as Real Betis and Real Sociedad, Premier League, such as Arsenal, now joins that of a club from another league in Europe, although with a lower football hierarchy.

Turkey’s Trabzanspor hopes to have the services of the Bombardier facing the next window of the transfer market, according to rumors from the press in Mexico that they had access to the information.

The Turkish club ranks first in the Turkish Super League and they are yearning for a place in the Champions League next season, so they are willing to shell out five million dollars as salary for Vela.

Faced with this millionaire amount, Carlos Vela would maintain his soccer ambitions of being able to return to the international level in one of the most prestigious competitions and even with a better salary than in the MLS.