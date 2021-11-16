Miley Cyrus, Halsey and Green Day to perform at Super Bowl Music Fest – EzAnime.net

The Dr. Dre / Snoop Dogg / Kendrick Lamar halftime show won’t be the only highly anticipated musical event during Super Bowl week.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on February 13, Super Bowl Music Fest will arrive at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles February 10-12 with a series of double star tickets.

Thursday night’s show will feature alternative pop star Halsey and rap rocker Machine Gun Kelly, who collaborated on the latter’s 2020 pop-punk album, “Tickets to My Downfall.” Halsey put a notable turn on the rock world with his 2021 album, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” which was produced by Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor, while Kelly and his girlfriend Megan Fox have been evoking memories of Tommy. Lee and Pamela Anderson with their very public romance. Both Halsey and Kelly are notable Grammy contenders this year.

Machine Gun Kelly.

(Ethan Miller /.)

The Friday night show features newlyweds Blake Shelton and Anaheim’s own Gwen Stefani, performing both separately and in tandem. Opening will be Mickey Guyton, whose rendition of “Love My Hair” electrified last week’s CMA Awards.

On Saturday night, Green Day and Miley Cyrus will bring grumpy pop-punk to Staples. Green Day recently wrapped up the US portion of their successful Hella Mega Stadium tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Cyrus will bring his glamorous rock ‘n’ roll claw to the stage with songs from his 2020 album, “Plastic Hearts.”

At the Super Bowl LVI halftime, Compton hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar will join Eminem and Mary J. Blige for a one-of-a-kind historical performance.

Tickets for the Super Bowl Music Fest will go on sale November 18 at 7 am via SuperBowlMusicFest.com and Ticketmaster.com.

