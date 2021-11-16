miHoYo reiterated that fans can produce merchandise derived from Genshin Impact – Kudasai

This month, myHoYo published an update to its policies for the creation and marketing of products derived from the franchise of Genshin Impact by the fans. «Travelers are free to create original secondary content from previously published content from the Genshin Impact series and produce physical merchandise to give away or sell. However, the production of physical merchandise is subject to some conditions”The statement wrote.

« The fanart used for the production of unofficial merchandise must not violate the relevant laws and regulations under any circumstances ; It must also not infringe the rights and interests of third parties, the Genshin Impact development team and miHoYo. In addition, they must not harm the reputation of Genshin Impact or miHoYo ».

« The creators of fanart cannot register the relevant content of the creation as a trademark in any country or region , nor can they register copyrights, patents, etc. for fan art and / or merchandise made by fans in any country or region».

«The production of amateur light goods resulting from exchanges between fans is permitted for fan groups and individuals, and will not be subject to any financial limits or prior declaration at this time.».

« Light merchandise offered for sale online by a group of fans is not subject to any declaration when the quantity of products does not exceed 200 units. (inclusive); If this number exceeds 200 units, a prior authorization request is required through official channels».

« Light merchandise offered for sale online by individuals is not subject to any declaration when the quantity of products does not exceed 500 units. (inclusive); If this number exceeds 500 units, an official prior authorization request is required.».

«Fan-made figures / Nendoroid plastic figures / capsule toys / resin figures, etc. (collectively referred to as "figures" hereafter) must be officially declared for authorization if their use is intended for sale.».

« Novels or stories written by amateurs do not need to be declared officially, for profit or not, as long as they comply with the basic regulations and laws of the country. (If these works are accompanied by physical merchandise, it must be declared according to the corresponding declaration process)».

«During the authorization request review process, requests such as "authorization to use all Genshin Impact characters" will not be accepted.».

The statement also made mention of the relationship that must exist between products made by fans and official merchandise, which must meet the following conditions:

« Direct use, retouching, or partial modifications of officially sourced materials used in fan-made products or in creating material for product detail pages is strictly prohibited. ».

« Commercial practices for the sale of products under the guise of the official name are strictly prohibited. ».

«Commercial practices such as counterfeiting of official products or other derivatives are strictly prohibited. (identical or similar to official products, etc.)».

Finally, he reiterated the conditions that the listings of these products made by fans on the sale sites must meet:

« The words “fan-made merchandise” must be clearly visible on the product page. ».

« The product description cannot contain any statements that suggest a direct connection to Genshin Impact or miHoYo , as "Genshin Impact Original Product" or "Official Collaboration"».

«Direct use, partial modification, or retouching of officially sourced materials in images and design elements on product detail pages is prohibited.».

However, it is worth mentioning that these directives had already been announced in May of this year, as confirmed by different opinions on social networks. «I don’t see any major changes (since I reviewed the Japanese rules before), so this is just a matter of clarifying what is already established. So it is either a reminder of the directives (usually at set intervals) or an incident has occurred for the public to remember.».

