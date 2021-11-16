Mexico women’s U20 knows its rivals for the Premundial

Mexico, in its U20 women’s category, will seek a ticket to the World Cup against Honduras, Guyana and Panama

The U20 Women’s Mexican National Team It was placed in Group F of the Concacaf Women’s Championship, which will take place from February 25 to March 12, 2022 in the Dominican Republic. This tournament will be the prelude to the U20 World Championship, which will be hosted by Costa Rica in August 2022.

The team led by Maribel Domínguez will play one of the three tickets to the World Cup, against Honduras, Guyana and Panama.

Mexico, in its U20 women's category, will seek a ticket to the World Cup against Honduras, Guyana and Panama

The United States leads Group E, alongside the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Nicaragua.

Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, El Salvador and St. Kitts & Nevis are placed in Group G, while Haiti, Jamaica, Guatemala and Cuba are located in Group H.

Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Suriname and Curaçao will also be present in the championship in the round of 16, after having finished as first place in the qualifying phase for the tournament, which was played between the Caribbean women’s teams from 13 to 17 September of this 2021.