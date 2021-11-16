Mexican team threatened by the weather that causes Canada to cancel recognition

The weather and more snowfall has hit the selection of Canada and also threatens Mexico . And it is that the Canadians announced early the cancellation of the recognition of the field in the Commonwealth Stadium, which could happen in the same way with the Tri.

The Canadians moved to a bubble to be able to carry out their training, after the snow forecast and in that practice they received a special visit. Prime Minister of Canada, Justin trudeau He was present in the training of his team, he lived with the players in the previous one to the owner before Mexico, in which they will seek to be in first or second place octagonal to Qatar 2022.

“I don’t want to take a lot of your time because I know how important your concentration is, but I want you to know that millions of Canadians will be watching the game in this which is a great moment in Canadian soccer history and for you, for what I want you to know. that we are very excited with what they have achieved and what they can achieve. The road has been incredible and we are very proud of you who have united Canadians with football “, he gave as a message to his players.

The Canadian is the only team that remains undefeated in the classification of the Concacaf to the Qatar World Cup and trust what with a victory over Mexico be able to even get to the first place of the octagonal.

“It is a good opportunity since we are at home, the atmosphere will be better than on Friday, the boys are ready, they are hungry waiting for him to come. Mexico to win all three points, “commented the forward Lucas Cavallini. “We are ready for anything, even when we have been visiting we have played in more complicated circumstances, it is what it is and we are ready. We take this one step at a time, the goal is to be the best in Concacaf, we must be united, be humble to be able to arrive at that place “.