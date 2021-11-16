Mexican National Team: Chucky Lozano is received in Canada with the worst news

The Mexican National Team is already on Canadian soil to face tonight’s qualifying match and the players were met with harsh criticism for the present they are going through.

Strikers writing November 16, 2021 · 10:04 am

After the tough defeat in the classic against the United States, the Mexican National Team will go in search of recovery tonight against Canada, with the mission of staying at the top of the Concacaf qualifiers.

With their mind set on succeeding, the delegation led by Gerardo Martino left for Edmonton, where they were received by a group of fans at the airport to take a picture.

As the public greeted their idols, a curious message began to reach the players and it was that a large number of Tri fans would be making the effort to lose in this match.

On social media, many fans say they want to fall into today’s game as long as Tata resigns as coach. For this reason, there will be sensations found with any of the results that are given, either for or against.

In this way, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano and Raúl Jiménez know that they will have to defend their DT on the field with a perfect performance to avoid his sudden departure, which would bring more problems than solutions to the country.

Regarding the line-up to be used, Mexico would go with: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Julio Domínguez, Johan Vásquez, Néstor Araujo, Jesús Gallardo; Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera; Orbelín Pineda, Raúl Jiménez and Hirving Lozano.