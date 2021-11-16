Mercedes requests review for Hamilton and Verstappen incident

The weekend of Sao Paulo Grand Prix was tense at all times, especially between Mercedes and the authorities, as well as between the seven-time champion team and Red Bull, with an incident in the main race that had no penalty on the Dutchman.

The lap 48 incident, in which Max Verstappen went inside Lewis Hamilton as he reached Turn 4 ended with both cars off the track as a result of the movement. The race stewards noted the incident but subsequently decided not to take any action.

On Tuesday, Formula 1 finally revealed a piece of the puzzle that was missing on Sunday when race management and stewards decided not to open an investigation, despite protests from Mercedes over the radio. The new element is Verstappen’s front camera, which Michael Masi admitted he was unable to explore in the initial review of the incident, but which could prove crucial in determining whether to file a protest or not.

Shortly after the images were featured on social media, Mercedes issued a brief statement on social media where he expressed his desire for a review of the incident with the authorities.

“Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team confirms that today it has requested a right of review, under article 14.1.1 of the International Sporting Code, in relation to the incident at turn 4 between car 44 and car 33 on lap 48 of the 2021 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, based on new evidence that was not available to the stewards at the time of their decision. “

Mercedes will have to first demonstrate that a new item has been discovered, and this should be straightforward with the images from the onboard camera from Verstappen’s car.

On Sunday night in Brazil, after the FIA ​​decided not to investigate the Verstappen / Hamilton incident, it emerged that race control had not had access to Verstappen’s front-facing onboard camera.

Look at the angles of the crash between Verstappen and Hamilton:

The current technology of the F1 limits the live broadcast of each car and, at the time of the incident, Verstappen’s Red Bull was broadcasting its rear camera.

The images from the front camera were only available for download after the race, which was achieved on Tuesday afternoon when the category itself posted the videos.

The F1 race director, Michael Masisaid in Brazil that the governing body had also requested the video, as it admitted that it could offer new insight into the incident.

“It could be possible,” said the race director. “But we have not had access to it. It is being downloaded. And once the commercial rights holder provides it, we will take a look at it.”

Although there was no formal documentation published by the FIA ​​stewards on the Verstappen / Hamilton incident, as race control ruled out an investigation, the regulation is clear that stewards do have a decision to make when incidents are “found” as in this case.

According to article 47.1 of the F1 Sporting Regulations, it reads: “The Clerk of the Course may report any incident on the track or suspected infringement of these Sporting Regulations or the Code (an” Incident “) to the stewards. Once reviewed, the commissioners will decide at their discretion whether or not to proceed with an investigation. “

Mercedes’ decision to go ahead with the right of review comes after Mercedes boss Toto Wolff qualified after the Brazil race that there is a new hardline attitude against them.

Frustrated by the FIA’s decision to exclude Lewis Hamilton from qualifying because of a DRS problem, he was upset that Verstappen was not even being investigated.

“I think we just took a lot, a lot of punches to the face this weekend with decisions that could have oscillated either way, against us or in favor,” he said.

“When decisions always swing against you is something I am angry about, and I will defend my team and my drivers.”

“I have always been very diplomatic in the way I discuss things. But the diplomacy ended today.”

In case the FIA ​​accepts that Verstappen violated the sporting regulations with his driving, then it is possible that it will impose a time penalty for the race in Brazil or a penalty on the grid for the race in Qatar.