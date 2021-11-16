Mercedes exercises the right of review

Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from qualifying at Interlagos on Friday. However, Mercedes assured that it would not appeal the FIA ​​decision and that it would beat Red Bull on the track. Three days later, the team led by Toto Wolff will return to the offices, this time, with the intention of sanctioning Max Verstappen.

Maneuver … illegal?

It all happened on lap 48 during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil. Lewis made an overtaking attempt on Max on the outside of Turn 4, but the Dutchman took a long line and both drivers went through the loophole.

As a result, Mercedes claimed a penalty from Verstappen. However, the stewards noted the incident and later dismissed the Brackley team’s request. Still, victory fell to the seven-time world champion and Max finished second, although Valtteri Bottas finished third just seconds behind the Red Bull driver’s dominance.

A day later, the F1 race director, Michael Masi, has confessed that the FIA ​​has new images of the incident. Among them, the camera on board Verstappen’s car. This rekindles the fire and has prompted the Wolff structure to release a statement expressly requesting its right to review.

The statement reads as follows: “The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team confirms that we have requested the Right of Review under Article 14.1.1 of the International Sporting Code between Car 44 and Car 33 on lap 48 of the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, based on the new evidence not seen by the Commissioners at the time of their decisions“, it is finished.

This possible reopening of the case could represent a probable five-second penalty to Verstappen, which would relegate him to third position behind Valtteri. Such a hypothetical resolution would be the ideal scenario for Mercedes, as Hamilton would cut Max three points in the Drivers ‘World Championship, while the Germans would extend their lead in the constructors’ championship over Red Bull.

Mercedes wanted to win on the track and Max expelled them from it. With the FIA ​​rectification and the new offensive by the German team in the offices, the show will last at least a few more hours in the offices.

