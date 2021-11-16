Mel Gibson to Direct Fifth and Final “Deadly Weapon” Movie: The Details – Tvshow – 11/15/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

After comings and goings and the presumption that the project was going to be shelved after the death of the creator and director of the saga, Mel Gibson is directing the fifth and final installment of Deadly Weapon.

Richard Donner, who died in July at age 91, led the first Deadly weapon in 1987, as well as the next three. In recent years he was carrying out the closing of the franchise, which went through several screenwriters. The last draft was written by Richard Wenk, writer of the installments of The vigilante with Denzel Washington.

According to The Sun of London that covered the event in which Gibson announced that he was in charge of the project, the actor and director said that Donner himself bequeathed the film to him. “If I kick the bucket, you’ll catch it,” the veteran filmmaker would have told him. The main promoter of the project is now his widow, Lauren Shuler Donner

Deadly weapon It was one of the great brands of Hollywood cinema in the last quarter of the last century. It made Gibson an international star, affirmed the careers of his co-star, Danny Glover, and screenwriter, Shane Black.

The movie is a traditional buddy movie in which Gibson and Glover play an impossible cop couple. To the thriller plot, Black added several rather funny jokes. Gibson plays a suicidal war veteran and Glover a quiet family man.

That same idea but different villains were in the second part (from 1989, and in which Joe Pesci was added to the comedy), the third in 1992 where Rene Russo was integrated), and the fourth in 1998.

Would Gibson’s seventh film, who won an Oscar for best director for Brave Heart.