Mel Gibson, indestructible after 15 years?

The dialogue resembles that of an elderly father with a son. It could be the moment when the protagonist of a movie, before being struck by the duel, receives a task to fulfill in the name of the memory of his father. “Listen, boy,” says the old man, “if I die, you will.”

The response to that request is somewhat less elegant (a rough “shut up”), but the subsequent outcome returns a certain epic to the assignment: In spite of everything, the younger man will accept the mission that the veteran gave him before he passed away.

Separated by 26 years of difference, and united personally and creatively since the 80s, Richard Donner and Mel Gibson had one last meeting before the departure of the nonagenarian filmmaker, on July 5, when he was preparing the fifth part of Deadly weapon.

The content of the conversation was kept secret for months, until this Sunday the actor and director detailed at an event in London that his old partner had managed to pass the post while alive. The legendary filmmaker of Superman He died at the age of 91, but he started with the peace of mind that his action saga would have a conclusion from the hand of one of his two protagonists.

“At that time I didn’t say anything. He (Donner) told his wife, the studio and the producer. Then, I will be directing the fifth, “said Gibson at the meeting, as detailed by The Sun and the North American media replicated this Monday.

That could just be the endearing story of a Hollywood franchise finding a perfect closure thanks to one of its makers (or two, if 75-year-old Danny Glover reprises his role as well). But this is not the case. It also implies another edge as much or more tasty: if it materializes, this project would become the most stellar of the star of Mad max and Brave Heart since returning to Hollywood in early 2010.

It is true that he faced Sylvester Stalloner in The indestructibles 3 (2014), who played Mark Wahlberg’s father in Daddy’s War 2 (2017) and that he made a big comeback to the Oscars with the war drama To a man (2016), but reviving Deadly weapon it would have an even more special meaning. It would be the definitive reunion between the interpreter and an industry that turned its back on him after his July 2006 scandal, when he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Malibu, California, and yelled at the officer: “The fucking Jews they are the culprits of all the wars of Humanity ”.

To that, in 2010, he added the leak of an audio directed at his partner at the time, the Russian pianist Oksana Grigorieva, and the woman’s complaint that he allegedly physically attacked her while holding their daughter. “You deserved it,” was the softest thing Gibson told him on the leaked record.

In the middle of last year, Winona Ryder relived an episode she witnessed in the 90s when she shared a set with the New York-born. The actress of Beetlejuice, denouncing her anti-Semitism, he pointed out that he called her “dodge the oven.”

But none of this seems to be fresh enough to end the career of Gibson, a kind of indestructible figure to any controversy or reprehensible episode, for the rest, in a difficult context, in which veterans and young people of the environment develop conscious of that one misstep can ruin your work schedule.

The man behind Passion of Christ seems to be drawing a route in reverse, adding more and more weighty roles after hitting bottom. In fact, he was recently confirmed as one of the leads of The Continental, the series inspired by John wick, the story headed by Keanu Reeves, ironically one of the most admired figures of recent years for his performance in front of and off camera.

Howard Bragman, a Hollywood crisis expert, shed light on the case in an article last year (How Does Mel Gibson Still Have a Career?). “Some people can get away with it and others can’t,” he said. “Everyone in Hollywood has a different DNA and there is no set of rules. Two people can do the exact same thing and one can lose his career and the other can move on and be fine. ” Gibson, no doubt, is the great emblem of the last group.