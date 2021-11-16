Megan Fox sets the nets on fire by posing in a thong and blouse with transparencies

Megan Fox is considered one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, and in recent months she has starred in iconic moments for her daring looks; from her elegant see-through dress with diamond applications, to her sizzling photoshoot with Kourtney Kardashian for the Skims brand.

However, the protagonist of films such as “Transformers” and “Ninja Turtles” once again paralyzed the networks, but this time she did so by publishing a series of photographs on her Instagram account cwith nothing more and nothing less than a thong and transparent blouse in black.

“What daddy says”Megan Fox wrote to accompany the photo carousel that shows her staring at the camera while showing off her heart-stopping 34-year-old body clad in products from Kim Kardashian’s underwear brand, Skims.

As expected, the photographs caused a stir on social networks, as The famous one has been in the public eye since she struck with her look on the red carpet of the VMA’s 2021 and the one she wore for the biggest fashion celebration in the world: the MET Gala.

“There is no more beautiful woman in the world than you”, “You are beautiful”, “That’s why you have always been my favorite”, “Ok, but what are those descriptions Megan”, are some of the comments that are read under the publication of the actress.

The images emerge just days after Megan Fox joined her best friend Kourtney Kardashian in a fiery photoshoot that paralyzed the internet, as many users called the iconic moment “the most blessed collaboration of the entire decade.”

