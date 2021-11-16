Meet the ostentatious town that Johnny Deep owns in France

Johnny Depp, actor, has once again put up for sale his small town of Plan de la Tour, which is located in the Gallic region of Provence. It is a nineteenth-century French village that the flamboyant actor has been trying to get rid of for a few years.

The town, what. the actor bought it in 2001, it sits on an area of ​​almost 17 hectares and has 12 houses and two swimming pools. The place has a gym, a church and even a private restaurant with a full professional kitchen team. Unbelievably the village which also has a skating rink and a warehouse, was sold for 55.5 million dollars.

Image: Pinterest

Johnny depp he is still immersed in the judicial confrontation with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The couple divorced in 2016, and the two reached an agreement on good terms at the time. Additionally, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the firm was subject to a clause that prevented either party from saying anything negative about the breakup.

Image: Clarín

The celebrity clause had been fulfilled until 2018, when Heard, ex-wife of Johnny deepwrote an article in “The Washington Post.” There the actress alleged that she was abused by the actor: “I became a public figure who represented domestic abuse and I felt the full force of the anger of our culture for women who speak of abuse.”

Image: Pinterest

That same year, the newspaper “The Sun” referred to Johnny depp as a “wife abuser”, statements that did not sit well with the actor, since he sued the tabloid. On November 2, 2020, the court ruled in favor of “The Sun” because it found 12 incidents to justify calling it that. From there, a battle began between those who were one of the most famous couples in Hollywood.