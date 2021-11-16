McLaren denies that Audi bought them to enter F1

The Web by Coach announced on Monday that Audi had agreed to purchase McLaren to take full control of its street and racing car operations

However, in a statement issued hours later, McLaren made it clear that the news was not true.

“The McLaren Group is aware of a news story in the media claiming that it has been sold to Audi,” the Woking manufacturer said. “This is totally inaccurate and McLaren is trying to get the story erased.”

“McLaren’s technology strategy has always involved ongoing conversations and collaborations with relevant partners and suppliers, including other automakers. However, there has been no change in ownership of the McLaren Group.”

Although the talks for the acquisition by Audi have been ruled out, it has been known that the entry of the brand with the four rings into F1 at the hands of McLaren remains a possibility from 2026 if it decides to join the greats. awards.

Sources have indicated that following a board of directors meeting last week, parent company Volkswagen is seriously pushing its plans to enter F1, and is finalizing the best way to approach them with its many brands.

Although it has previously been suggested that it could enter with both Audi and Porsche, it is understood that the decision has been made to do so with only one of them.

The two options they are considering are the entry of Audi with McLaren, or a union of Porsche with Red Bull.

Porsche is not an option for McLaren, because the two brands compete with each other in the same car market niche.

Audi CEO Markus Duesmann, who previously worked in F1 with Mercedes and BMW, is desperate for his brand to get the green light for F1.

Discussions have been held with McLaren about the possibility of a union, but these discussions are at a relatively early stage.

While the McLaren and Red Bull options have their pros and cons, the final decision will depend on which of the two offers Volkswagen the best chance of succeeding in F1.

Volkswagen wants to be in a position to win races as soon as possible, so its focus is on the top two teams at the moment, rather than medium-sized teams like Williams and Sauber.