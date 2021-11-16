Mazda’s new SUV with off-road capabilities to be ready from 2022

A few weeks ago we told you about Mazda’s plans to produce three new SUVs: CX-50, CX-70 and CX-90. Although they were expected for shortly before and during 2023, today Mazda presented worldwide to the CX-50.

The CX-50 SUV will be produced from January 2022 at the new Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) plant in Huntsville, AlabamaTherefore, according to Mazda, it is a product developed for the North American market and aims to inspire its customers to go out and “have more outdoor experiences”.

This SUV will be equipped as standard with the technology i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD), a fully autonomous and intelligently controlled all-wheel drive system that promises a safer driving.





It will also include the new Mazda Intelligent Drive Select, also called My-Drive, a system designed to help improve technique and driving more “intelligent”, but taking into account the passengers, because, as the driver drives, the bodies of the occupants move and sway in response to those movements of the vehicle.





This is why the new driving modes can be selected with the Mi-Drive switch and will help the CX-50 to be driven smoothly. natural form in a variety of conditions, providing towing and off-road capabilities.

In terms of motorization, the CX-50 will be available for the American market with a naturally aspirated motor Skyactiv-G 2.5 and also with the engine Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo, which will be mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. However, Mazda promises that a electrified version, including a hybrid model traditional.