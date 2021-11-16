Masi responds to Mercedes hinting at favorable treatment for Red Bull

The weekend of Brazilian GPDespite the victory, it left a great anger in Mercedes, with a series of events in which they were always harmed.

First came Hamilton’s disqualification after qualifying for a technical offense on his car, and then the stewards decided that Verstappen’s aggressive defense at Turn 4 during the race was not even worth investigating.

Thus, Toto wolff He said that all the decisions of the weekend had gone against Mercedes, and when Lewis Hamilton made the winning overtake over Max Verstappen he was seen looking defiantly at the camera and pointing his index finger at it.

To the race director from F1, Michael Masi, was asked about those Mercedes complaints about unfavorable treatment, and was clear in his answer: “All competitors, all drivers, are treated fairly and fairly at all times.”

Although he understands that the German team is upset: “Obviously, if you are on the side that receives a penalty, I think everyone feels unfairly treated. But you know, assuming that is part of the role that we occupy.”

But beyond the incident at Turn 4, the big reason for annoyance at Mercedes is that they allege that their wing had been broken at some point in qualifying and, instead of allowing them to fix it, they were directly investigated and sanctioned.

“I think in a way there was a gentlemen’s agreement, if there is such a thing, because in F1 there are no gentlemen. But it is clear that it no longer exists,” Wolff had declared. “Now it seems like you can’t have a millimeter of leniency to fix things on a car. If it’s broken, it’s broken, you can’t touch it. That’s how they’ve decided it to be from now on.”

Those words were accompanied by the protest because Red Bull had worked on its rear wing in Austin and Mexico after encountering problems. For this reason, Masi was asked if something had to be adjusted in the regulations to give the possibility of reviewing possible failures in the parc fermé.

And he insisted that there is no inconsistency: “All the reports that Jo Bauer sends as technical delegate, before the race, clearly explain the repairs or replacements that can occur in closed park conditions. And that is clearly listed for everyone. can read. “

“So, from that perspective, yes, they usually make requests to us every weekend, and even more so on weekends with sprint qualification, where it changes when the parc fermé conditions begin.”

Also read:

“So from our perspective, we treat each request equally, consistently, we look at each one separately. The thing is, if we see something that the team has, let’s say systematically, over a number of events, we ask them to make permanent modifications to that part of the car. So there are a lot of things that come into play. And no, I don’t think there is any inconsistency at all. “

And so if Mercedes had stepped forward after qualifying by asking to repair that part … would they have been allowed?

“That is a hypothetical case. I would have to chat with our technicians, because as everyone knows, that is within their purview.”