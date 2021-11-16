Marcelo Flores says he is ready for the Major

Midfielder

scored one of the goals in Mexico’s 2-1 victory over Brazil in activity of the Revelations Cup, U-20 tournament that takes place in Celaya, Guanajuato. Social networks made the name of the midfielder a trend and many of the messages asked for his summons to the Senior Team that he directs Gerardo Martino.

flowers, 18, has yet to debut in the Premier League England, however, he has already been called up to the first team of the Arsenal to participate in some trainings. In the current season of the U-18 category he has 6 goals and 2 assists in the first 8 days.

He’s ready for the Senior Selection

“I’m ready for what’s next, I’m in that under-20 process and I’m going to give my all in the under-20 but If they call me (from the eldest), I’m ready for whatever. I want to play there, I don’t have the experience of playing in First Division, but I want that experience and I feel like I can do my best” said flowers on interview with Aztec sports.

Patience is one of the virtues it has Marcelo flowers. You prefer to wait for your process to continue to evolve in the Arsenal to look for a place in the First Division with a Mexican team.

“I think right now I’m fine in Europe and I want to be in that process, because I play with very good footballers, very good teams and at a better levelFlores mentioned.

Focused on Mexico but could change

Born in Canada, Marcelo chose to defend the colors of MexicoHowever, it is a decision that can still change depending on the circumstances that arise in your career.

“Right now I am very happy with Mexico and I feel very comfortable here, but I do not know what will happen in the future, we hold on for that, but at this moment I am very well”Said the Ontario native.

During the talk, Flores revealed that at Arsenal he has approached Emile Smith Rowe, a 21-year-old footballer who is a regular starter for the Gunners and who has already made his debut in the national team of England.

“I chat with Smith Rowe, I get along very well with him, he is another young man who did that process I’m right now and he got to first class and he’s doing very well, maybe one of the best at Arsenal right now, he’s helped me a lot and I’m learning a lot from him”Ended Marcelo flowers.

