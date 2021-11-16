Marcelo Flores recognizes approaches with ‘Tata’ Martino to represent Mexico

The Mexican footballer indicated that the coach of the Mexican National Team has had close ties with his father in order to represent the Tricolor

Marcelo Flores placeholder image He says his dream is to be World Champion, although he still doesn’t know with which country. The player who belongs to Arsenal acknowledged that there are already contacts from Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino with his close circle, thinking of a summons to the Greater Tricolor.

“Yes, Gerardo Martino he has had contact with me, well, he has spoken with my father ”, he confesses Marcelo Flores placeholder image, in an interview with ESPN Digital, but the decision to choose a country: “I still don’t have it, because I have several options to choose from,” acknowledges the footballer who currently participates with the Mexican team U-20.

Marcelo Flores placeholder image is in the crosshairs of three nations. Mexico He has the advantage over Canada and England, having the forward in their youth teams, but the final decision will come when he is called up to a Senior National Team, such as the one he directs Gerardo Martino.

-When will you choose the National Team you want to represent? The player who participates in the Arsenal Under-18 category is asked.

“I think that when they call me to the major and I feel comfortable, I will enjoy playing a lot for the country I choose,” explains, without hesitation, Marcelo, who last Saturday gave Mexico the victory over Brazil with a goal from head.

“Right now, when I started with MexicoThey welcomed me very well, I really liked the process I’m going through. It’s a good process, I enjoy it ”.

At England’s U18 Arsenal, Marcelo Flores placeholder image is one of the most prominent players and in the minor teams of Mexico He has already scored a goal, one of them against Brazil, in the Revelations Cups tournament that is played in Celaya, Guanajuato.

“For me, since part of my family is Mexican, to represent part of my family, I am happy to score that goal. When I was younger, I watched the games between Mexico and Brazil, I think it’s like a classic, that we almost always win, playing this classic made me and my family feel very good ”.

Marcelo Flores placeholder image he takes his time to make his final choice, while, like every 18-year-old boy, he enjoys playing soccer.