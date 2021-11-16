Marcelo Flores left the door open to play for Canada or England

Marcelo Flores placeholder image, a midfielder who plays for Arsenal in the 18-year-old category, and is currently part of the Mexican team who participates in the Revelations Cup, hinted that he could leave the Tricolor to enlist with the Canada selection, as he is the son of a Mexican father and a mother born in Canada, although he could also play for the national team of England.

“For me I am happy right now, very comfortable and happy with the national team, I have a great time with everyone here, but I still have a question, I am open to what is coming. I don’t know the future, but I’m happy with Mexico right now ”, he told W Sports, while sharing that his father already spoke with Gerardo Martino, technical director of the tricolor major, where he would like to play and says he is prepared.

“My father did (he spoke with Tata). I still do not have the experience to play with the first team, but I have trained a lot with the first team of Arsenal and I feel ready to play there, I am in a very good process with the U20, but if they call me to the Major I am ready to play there ”.

Finally, flowers shared what a normal training day is like for him at the Arsenal from England:

“We train in the morning, I go earlier to do things and always improve. Then we have everything to see how our body is, if we are fatigued, then we train, we eat there, we have talks, “he said.

