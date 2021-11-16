Marcelo Flores: I want to go to Canada to choose if they or Mexico

Enrique Martinez Villar

It is not hearsay or invention. Said from the voice of Marcelo Flores placeholder image, the great jewel of Arsenal that currently play with the Mexican National Team in lower categories are you willing to go to canada to sound out their project and then decide whether to play with them or with El Tri.

Of a Mexican father and a Canadian mother, the young flowers (who could also play for England) talked to Half Time and said that has not decided to be a Mexico player at a higher level because he will seek the best professionally and personally, with the advice of his family.

“I wanted to see the process of Mexico because part of my family is Mexican and for me it is important to represent my family and the country, that’s why I chose Mexico first, but I am free for the other countries and decide “, commented the promising footballer at Half-time.

Having in Diego Abreu one of his best friends and who, curiously, can also choose another country (Uruguay) and not Mexico, the talented Flores said he was very happy to put on the national jersey because feels that he represents a good part of his family.

“I am happy and very comfortable in the Mexican National Team. When I started coming to Mexico everyone received me very well, right now I am in a very good process with the National Team (…) My father is very proud because I represent the country and a large part of my family that is Mexican, “said the midfielder that is part of the Tri that disputes the Revelations Cup in our country.

Martino already spoke with the father of Marcelo Flores

With just 18 years of age, Flores Dorrell revealed that his father already spoke with Gerardo Martino, coach of the Mexican National Team, and stressed that he feels more comfortable playing on international stages than at the club level, in addition to highlighting what is the biggest difference between his teammates from Tri who are active in Mexico and him who plays in Europe with England’s Arsenal.

“It has been a very good process, I am in youth and I really like it there. I get better and better, I have trained with the Arsenal first team and I am ready (…) I have spoken little with Mikel Arteta (coach of the first team) but he tells me that I work well and improve, “he said.

With which team will Marcelo Flores play?

England, Canada and Mexico are the three countries that Marcelo Flores placeholder image can represent as a professional footballer. Whoever manages to convince him and his family should call him at a higher level and give him minutes in an official match so that it is officially “blocked” to the rest of the nations with possibilities.